× Akron detectives investigate two early-morning homicides

AKRON, Ohio – Akron detectives are investigating two separate homicides that occurred early Saturday.

The first homicide happened at 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Schiller Avenue. A 46-year-old man was found in the street with a gunshot would to his head. He was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police think this victim was walking back to his parked car when he was approached by two black males wearing all dark clothing who demanded his property. After they shot him, they ran south away from the area.

The second homicide happened sometime between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 300 block of South Arlington Street. This victim, a 58-year-old man, was also shot in the head.

No suspects have been identified in this second homicide.

Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.