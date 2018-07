Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You have a couple nights that you can shut off your AC and open the windows. It’s going to be great sleeping weather!

A picture perfect weekend is ahead:

Rainfall over the next 7+ days will be WELL BELOW NORMAL!

Our long range outlook (using mid-June information) indicated this cool-down well in advance. Look for more heat but it will be more transient with a sharper cool-down around July 20.