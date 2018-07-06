Watch: Akron police looking for purse thief who threw concrete through car window

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are looking for a suspect who threw a piece of concrete through a car window and then stole a purse from inside the vehicle.

The theft occurred on June 18 at 2:40 p.m. Video shows the suspect walking by the car, which was parked near 388 S. Main Street. He hurls the concrete through the passenger side window, reaches in and steals a purse from inside the car. The suspect was walking with 3 other males at the time of the incident. They all walked away down Rosa Parks Blvd towards Broadway after the theft.

Police say that the victim may have sustained an injury to his hand in the process.

They are asking anyone with information to please contact Akron Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2530; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS. Information can also be texted to TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Police stress that if anyone does see this suspect, they should not approach him and should instead call 911 immediately.