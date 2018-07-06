Uniontown officer shot four times talks survival one year later: ‘Don’t ever give up. Believe in God’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONTOWN, Ohio – Saying the last year was tough for former Uniontown Sgt. David White would be an understatement.

On July 9, 2017, a Sunday evening, White kissed his wife good-bye and headed to work. He never thought that would be his last day in a Uniontown police uniform.

But a short time later, he and his partner were called to a domestic violence incident that changed his life forever.

After arriving at the home, White saw the suspect on a motorcycle. The suspect was holding a weapon and shot White four times.

“I felt each shot,” White said. “One went right under my vest.”

White’s partner returned fire, killing the suspect.

Since that time, White has had eight surgeries and may require more.

“The last surgery was in April and I wasn’t even allowed to eat for several weeks after that one,” White told FOX 8. “ I just have to take it a day at a time, and don’t ever give up. Believe in God and trust in God.”

He explained he is still not allowed to lift more than 8 pounds, making it difficult to do everyday activities and making it impossible to return to the job he loved.

“I officially retired June 30, that’s it,” White said. “I didn’t want it to be this way. I wanted to go back.”

Two of the bullets remain in his body, and a third he wears on a chain around his neck.

“This almost cost me my life,” White said, as he touched the bullet. “It changed my life. It changed my family’s life, and I didn’t want to put it in a safe. I am proud I took four bullets and survived.”

