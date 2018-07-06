Portage County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man with Alzheimer’s

DEERFIELD, Ohio — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Virgil Yeager, 79, left his home in Deerfield at around noon today and hasn’t returned.

He is 6′ 2″, 185 lbs., and has white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black slippers, a white tee shirt, and black or blue jogging shorts.

The sheriff’s office says Yeager has no money and no ID.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2009 Buick Lucerne with OH plate number FRA1346.

Call or dial 911 if you see Yeager or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.