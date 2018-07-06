Relief! Much less humid for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The cold front that will give us a “clean sweep” from the high humidity arrived after midnight tonight.

Shades of BLUE indicate VERY high moisture content in the atmosphere. Notice the drop tomorrow (BROWN) with no return of tropical humidity for another week!

Our long range outlook (using mid June information) indicated this cool down well in advance. Look for more heat but it will be more transient with a sharper cool down around July 20th.