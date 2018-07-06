Suspect who injured two East Cleveland officers, woman in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The suspect who attacked two East Cleveland police officers and a female passer-by appeared in court Friday morning.

Ramir Bell is charged with three counts of felonious assault and also with discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises. He entered a plea of not guilty and his bond was set at $75-thousand. His case was assigned to Judge Kathleen Ann Sutula.

Bell attacked a woman in the middle of Beersford Road on June 17, and also fired shots into the air around 1:30 p.m.

"Officers approached, they observed the male striking the female on the ground. Immediately... as soon as officers got out of their vehicle the suspect charged one of the officers," said Commander Scott Gardner, of the East Cleveland Police Department.

The two officers involved were injured during the incident. One officer has an orbital eye fracture and one officer has a broken hand. The female in the original attack also had to be hospitalized in critical condition.

