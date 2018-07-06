× Join Us for Shandymonium CLE!

Shandymonium is a Downtown Cleveland Bar Crawl brought to you by Leinenkugel Summer Shandy and is hosted by Mike Polk Jr! There will be t-shirt Giveaways, Indians ticket giveaways and you can meet the Leinenkugel brothers!

The Bar Crawl will be Friday July 13th and will start 4pm and end at 6pm.

The bar crawl will be at the following bars:

-Huron Point Tavern (Starting Point)

-The Clevelander

-Panini’s

-Wild Eagle

-Victory Alley

-Wilbert’s

-Brickstone

-Thirsty Parrot (Ending Point)

And each of these bars will be serving $3 Summer Shandys! Don’t miss out on this great event!