Family says 6-year-old twins saved little girl from drowning

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Six-year-old twin boys from Bowling Green, Ohio, are being called heroes after their family says the children helped save a three-year-old girl.

According to WTOL, Peyton and Bryant Switzer were on a family trip in Florida when they thought a little girl might be drowning; they say her head was going under water.

“Then she jumped in and Peyton jumped in and put her arm around her and then he bring her to the ladder and I helped her out,” Bryant said.

The boys’ stepfather, D.J. Deiter, said the twins’ swimming lessons and being part of Safety Town helped them recognize that the girl was in trouble.

WTOL reports the twins have been recognized by state representatives for their heroic actions.