Download: Chick-Fil-A tops the list of customer service in fast-food restaurants – what’s your fave?

A recent survey puts Chick-Fil-A at the top of the list for fast-food restaurant customer service for the third year in a row.

This according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s annual survey, which came out this week.

The chain got an 87 out of 100 rating for its order accuracy, food quality, cleanliness and variety. The second-place restaurant was Panera Bread, with 81. Pap John’s, Pizza Hut and Subway all scored 80.

In the full-service restaurant category, Texas Roadhouse came in first with an 80 rating. Cracker Barrell and LongHorn Steakhouse tied for second with an 81. Olive Garden scored an 80.

