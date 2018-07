Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND --Crews are searching for a young boy in the lake at Edgewater.

The Metroparks says its crews have joined the Coast Guard, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Cleveland Fire in the search for the missing 13-year-old.

The child was last seen swimming at Edgewater Beach at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The search ended Friday evening at around 11:30 p.m.; it will continue Saturday morning.

CLE 🔥 and Metroparks crews on scene of a missing 13 year old boy at Edgewater Beach. pic.twitter.com/16Qzunwd6V — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 7, 2018

41.499320 -81.694361