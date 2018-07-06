Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen passes away after collapsing during agility assessment

Photo Gallery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen has passed away after he collapsed earlier this week during a physical agility assessment.
The following is a message from the officer’s family and the Cleveland Division of Police:
On Monday, July 2, 2018, Patrol Officer Vu Nguyen suffered a medical emergency while participating in a physical agility assessment for a position within the Canine Unit. Officer Nguyen, a 25 year law enforcement veteran, was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center and on Thursday, July 5, 2018, Officer Nguyen was transferred to the Cleveland Clinic for further treatment, where he was placed on life support.
The outpouring of support from the Cleveland community and beyond has been truly amazing and greatly appreciated. Patrol Officer Vu Nguyen is greatly loved by his family and by his brothers and sisters in blue.
Tonight, our hearts are broken as we ask for your prayers for this hero who has passed away, leaving behind his wife, two daughters, an extensive family and countless friends. We respectfully ask that the family’s wishes for privacy are respected and hope that you all know that we feel your love and support.