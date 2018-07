× Cleveland police officer on life support after collapsing during training exercise

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police officer is in the hospital after collapsing on Monday.

According to Cleveland police, patrol officer Vu Nguyen is on life support at the Cleveland Clinic.

Officer Nguyen collapsed during a training exercise. No other details were immediately available.

In 2015, Nguyen and another officer helped save a baby’s life, when the infant stopped breathing following a seizure.