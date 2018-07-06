× Cleveland kennel offers reduced adoption fees to give pups forever homes

CLEVELAND — If you are looking to give a pup a forever home, the City of Cleveland’s Division of Animal Care & Control has 90 dogs ready to be adopted.

The normal $61 fee will be reduced to just $21 now through this Sunday, July 8, as part of the “Summer of Love” promotion.

The city kennel says all adoptable dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/neutered, and come with a Cuyahoga County license.

Normal adoption processes and policies will be followed during this event.

The city says they see an increase in the number of dogs at the kennel this time of year due to pets running away from home because they are frightened by fireworks.

Owners are encouraged to look at the kennel if their pet is missing. **Missing dog listings are posted, here**

Adoptable city dogs can be viewed HERE or at the kennel, located at 2690 W. 7 Street.

Regular hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

Walk-in adoptions are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Make an appointment to meet with an adoption counselor by emailing citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us or by calling the adoption hotline at 216-664-3476.