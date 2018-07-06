City taking additional action after more vehicle break-ins at Cleveland fire station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- For the second time in two weeks, thieves have broken into the vehicles of firefighters at a Cleveland fire station and stole whatever they could.

It happened at the Number 17 station at East 66th and Chester.

After the break-ins on June 22, the City of Cleveland's response was to repair the lighting in the parking lot.

The city told FOX 8 News in addition to the lock on the gate leading to the parking lot and the replacement of burned-out lights, it will be cutting back trees and overgrown shrubs that have given the thieves cover as they commit the crimes; and, perhaps most importantly, surveillance cameras will be installed in the parking lot at Number 17.