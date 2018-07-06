× Busy Friday night: Orchestra concert downtown and the Tribe returns home

CLEVELAND – It’s going to be a busy evening downtown in the CLE.

The Cleveland Orchestra will perform their annual, free Star-Spangled Spectacular concert and the Cleveland Indians are here for their first home game since June 24.

Preps for the Star-Spangled Spectacular began early Friday morning on Mall B. The audience will be allowed to start seating at 6 p.m. and pre-concert performances will start at 7 p.m. At 9, the Orchestra will take the stage for their concert, which includes the Overture to William Tell, the “1812” Overture and of course, The Stars and Stripes Forever. Fireworks will follow the concert at around 10:15.m.

Food trucks will be on hand for everyone’s dining pleasure.

The Tribe and pitcher Carlos Carrasco will get things going against the Oakland Athletics at 7:10 p.m. over at Progressive Field. It’s dollar dog night, there’s a cap giveaway and there will be patriotic fireworks after the game.

The easiest way to make your way downtown will be on RTA. The Red, Blue and Green lines will run until midnight. Mall B is a 5 minute walk from the RTA Tower City Station, which is right across from Progressive Field. You can click here for a full list of schedules.

If you are driving, leave yourself plenty of time to find parking.