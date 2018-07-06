Boys raising money for Cleveland officer on life support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio-- Some local kids are giving up a beautiful hot summer day to help you cool off and help the family of a Cleveland officer.

For the second time in a week, Michele Trank’s two boys, Gideon and Josiah, and her nephew, Matthew, are going to operate a lemonade stand to raise money for the family of Cleveland Officer Vu Nguyen .

According to Cleveland police, patrol officer Vu Nguyen is on life support at the Cleveland Clinic. He collapsed during a training exercise Monday.

“First responders are heroes to these boys,” Trank told FOX 8 Friday. “They want to help.”

The lemonade stand will be at 6800 Vandalia in Brooklyn and will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The boys raised $300 from the lemonade stand last week and gave it to the Sea of Blue.

Mary Jo Graves, Sea of Blue founder, says the money was given to an officer with cancer.

“The generosity and kindness of these boys is amazing and really touches me,” Graves said. “Through tragedy they’ve brought happiness. Please stop out and help Officer Nguyen’s family if you can."

41.430135 -81.751211