60-year-old man killed when large tree branch falls on car in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – A 60-year-old Akron man died Friday morning in Cuyahoga Falls after a large tree branch fell on his car.

Robert Musch was driving his car along Front Street, near 2nd Street at around 5:45 a.m. when a large tree branch fell onto his car.

Musch had to be extricated from his vehicle and was taken to Akron City Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police believe that the heavy rains of the past few days contributed to the branch falling.