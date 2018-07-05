World’s largest bounce house coming to North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– The world’s largest bounce house will be in North Ridgeville next weekend.

You can see the inflatable structure at Victory Park from July 13 to July 15. Tickets start at $10. Click here to chose your time slot.

The massive structure measures 10,000 square feet and 32 feet tall. It features a castle, obstacle course, basketball courts and a giant slide into the ball pit. There’s also mini bounce house for smaller children.

Big Bounce America is stopping in 59 cities in 29 states this summer.