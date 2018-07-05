U.S. Marshals Service arrests man wanted for rape, kidnapping of two teens in Bowling Green

LUBBOCK, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Service in Lubbock, Texas, has arrested one of the suspects wanted for the rape and kidnapping of two teens in Bowling Green, Ohio.

David Ramos Contreras, 28, was taken into custody. Authorities say two underage girls reported the incident to Bowling Green Police on June 28.

Leads and tips developed over the last two days led to Contreras in Lubbock. He was found hiding under a bed. He will be extradited back to Ohio to face the charges.

Police charged Arnulfo Ramos and Juan Garcia Rios Adiel with rape and kidnapping on July 2, but their whereabouts are still unknown. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Bowling Green Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating these two suspects. Ramos previously lived in Texas while Adiel lived in Florida.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at: 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411).

You may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available. The U.S. Marshals Service is currently offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the remaining two fugitives.

