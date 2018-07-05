Bond set at $5 million for adult suspects in murder of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Three of the men charged in the murder of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.

Ce’Matizea Andrews, 19, Davontae Nettles, 19, and Aaron George, 18, each face nine charges including aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.

The men entered no guilty pleas. Bond was set at $5 million for each of them. The suspects will be back in court on July 11.

The victim was waiting in a car outside a boxing club at Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue on Cleveland's east side on June 20 while her mother ran inside. That's when two groups exchanged gunfire and Saniyah was shot.

Three juveniles have also been charged in the case.

