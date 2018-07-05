Storm damage: Tree falls on car in Cleveland; thousands without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- There are reports of damage and flooding following Thursday's severe storms in parts of Northeast Ohio.

In Cleveland, a tree fell onto a car on West 119th Street. No one was injured.

On West 117th, cars were stuck on the flooded road. Our crews report the waters have since gone down.

At just before 6 p.m., about 13,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power, with the most being in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

FOX 8 viewers are sharing photos of cool clouds that formed as the storms moved through.

