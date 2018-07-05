Spectrum working on video service issues affecting Northeast Ohio customers

Spectrum customers, if you’re having problem with your service, the company wants you to know they are working on it.

Spectrum tweeted: “We are currently aware of video service issues impacting customers in the Northeast Ohio region. Thank you for your patience while our technicians work diligently to resolve the matter.”

A couple of hours later, the company said, “Technicians continue to work to resolve the video service issues that are currently impacting customers in the Ohio region. Thank you for your continued patience during this matter.”

There were nearly 500 reports at the peak of the outage.

