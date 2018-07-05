Police say ‘culprit’ to flooding on road in Orrville was a turtle

ORRVILLE, Ohio — Mother Nature caused some damage in parts of Northeast Ohio on Thursday, but it was a TURTLE, of all things, that caused flooding on one road.

Orrville police posted a flooding photo on Facebook and said, “Apple Avenue completely flooded. Avoid area.”

A short time later, the department posted a photo of one of its officers holding a turtle. “The culprit to the flooding on Apple Avenue. She was stuck in the drain, was safely removed and set free in a near by creek. As you can see she was happy to be rescued.”

Police and FOX 8 viewers also shared photos of other damage around the city including downed trees.

40.843666 -81.764021