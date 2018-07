LORAIN, Ohio– A boating accident in Lorain Harbor killed two people on the Fourth of July.

It happened at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday after the fireworks.

The Coast Guard said the 20-foot boat hit the steel break wall with three people on board.

A man died at the scene and a woman was taken to Mercy Health Regional Medical Center, where she died, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said.

The 10-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

ODNR will investigate the cause of the crash.