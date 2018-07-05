More thunderstorms, heavy rainfall possible

Posted 9:37 pm, July 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:40PM, July 5, 2018

As these storms roll across Northeast Ohio over the next several hours, flash flood warnings and flood advisories are possible.

Flood Advisory has been issued for the following areas until 1:30 a.m.:  Southwestern Cuyahoga County, northeastern Medina County, and northern Lorain County.

As always, turn around, don’t drown!  Never navigate through flooded roadways.

The cold front that will give us a “clean sweep” from the high humidity will arrive after midnight tonight.

Our long range outlook (using mid June information) indicated this cool-down well in advance.  Look for more heat but it will be more transient with a sharper cool down around July 20.