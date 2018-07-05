Missing: Amani Elaloul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Sixteen-year-old Amani Elaloul was last seen on May 26 on Scranton Road in Cleveland. She is 5 foot 2 and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you have any information, please call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-2704.

