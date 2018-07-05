Man hoping to keep brother’s killer behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A local man is hoping the community will help him convince a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge to keep the person that killed his brother behind bars.

Jeff Cook told FOX 8 he is asking people to sign a petition asking the judge to keep Mario Redding in prison.

Cook’s brother, 21-year-old Eddy Roland, died in July 2007 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Security video shows a dark-colored vehicle police say was driven by Redding colliding with Roland’s motorcycle.

The crash happened at East 186th Street and St. Clair in Cleveland. Redding didn’t stop. He was arrested later and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

He now is asking a judge to let him out early.

“I might feel different if he was remorseful and changed," said Cook. “He has had a number of infractions in prison so I don’t think he has changed.”

Redding’s hearing is next week .

Cook has started a petition he hopes to give to the judge. **You can see the petition, here**