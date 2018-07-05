I-Team: See what mother told police about child buried in backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video taking you inside the mind of Larissa Rodriguez, the Cleveland mother just sent to prison with her boyfriend for killing her 5-year-old boy and burying him in the backyard.

The video shows Cleveland homicide detectives questioning Rodriguez as investigators were searching her home and yard on the west side.

At one point, Rodriguez says to investigators, "You think I got mad and I hit my kid?" Police respond, "I think you mistreated this particular child." And Rodriguez answers, "No, I didn't."

The video has been released now that the case is closed.

Just days ago, Larissa Rodriguez went to prison for 25 years. Her boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez, received a sentence of 28 years.

Mom never explained anything in court. But the video shows what got to her was the questioning from detectives Jody Remington and Ray Diaz.

Remington said, "You know what I find interesting? How you'd like to climb across this table and clock me." Larissa Rodriguez answered, "I wish I could."

Remington also said, "I'm telling you that your child died in your house because you didn't take him to the doctor. I find that reprehensible."

Rodriguez answered, "You think me, as his mom, that does not hurt me?" And Remington responded, "It didn't hurt you enough not to do it."

Ultimately, Rodriguez showed police where to find the child’s body. She claimed Jordan had suddenly collapsed for no apparent reason. Investigators later found the boy had broken bones and other medical issues, but he hadn’t been to a doctor for a very long time. Rodriguez, mother of ten, said she worried social workers would take away her other kids. Cuyahoga County social workers had investigated her for parenting more than a dozen times, and they had taken away children permanently before.

Larissa Rodriguez told investigators her boyfriend took the child's body up into the attic. She said he wrapped the body. She couldn't bear to watch. She said her boyfriend also dug a hole a few feet deep.

“I just felt like I was trapped," said Rodriguez. She claimed her boyfriend was abusive, and he threatened to blame everything on her.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors built a case, and they prepared to go to trial on murder charges.

Last week, though, both suspects agreed to plea deals on involuntary manslaughter charges and more.

Judge Nancy Russo gave Larissa Rodriguez 25 years in prison, and she gave Christopher Rodriguez 28 years in prison.

Larissa Rodriguez earlier had also pleaded guilty to selling thousands of dollars worth of food stamps meant for her children. Rodriguez will do the sentence for that at the same time as she serves her time for the death of the child.

Just recently, Rodriguez gave birth to her tenth child while in jail. Juvenile court is still sorting out where that child and some others will live now (with relatives or foster parents).

