‘He was my hero; I don’t know what I am going to do without him’: Brother of fallen officer speaks out

MENTOR, Ohio-- The brother of Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany spoke to the FOX 8 I-Team Thursday, sharing a heartfelt message of thanks for the support his family has received from the community.

Standing in front of a makeshift memorial the community has started for his brother, Mike Mazany says it is tough to explain how much the family appreciates what the community has done for them.

“This touches me; I mean, this has touched me from the moment I saw the first couple of things,” Mazany said.

He said his brother loved being a Mentor officer and he now knows the community loved his brother.

“There have been days that have been so hard, and I come here and I would find something that would give me strength,” Mazany said. “Prayers, crosses and letters from kids. I wish I could personally respond to every single person that brought something here. I want to thank each and every person from the bottom of my heart.”

The hugs, and kinds words have helped Mike Mazany deal with the grief of losing Mathew. He said he started praying at age 5 for a little brother.

“I did, I asked for him,” said Mazany. “My prayers were answered. I got him and I had him for 41 years.”

Mazany said he thought Mathew would always be by his side.

“He is my hero,” Mazany said. “I don’t know what I am going to do without him.”

