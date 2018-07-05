Fox Recipe Box: Stir Fried Garlic Chili Corn Pinwheels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Corn on the cob is a popular summertime side dish and this recipe kicks it up a notch with its' flavor and presentation. Catherine St. John runs the Western Reserve School of Cooking in Hudson and she shared her recipe for 'Stir Fried Garlic Chili Corn Pinwheels' with Fox 8's Todd Meany.

Click here to learn more about the Western Reserve School of Cooking. The Fall cooking class schedule will be coming out shortly.

Stir Fried Garlic Chili Corn Pinwheels

Serves 8

4 ears fresh corn, cleaned

3 cloves garlic, grated

1 Tbs Siracha sauce (or more to taste)

1 Tbs olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

2 Tbs. Unsalted butter

1-2 Tbs Cilantro, chopped (optional)

Cut each ear of corn into 6 2-inch pieces. In a bowl large enough to hold the corn mix together the garlic, siracha, olive oil, salt and pepper. Add the corn and toss to coat well. If it looks a little dry add a little more olive oil.

Heat a wok or large skillet on high. Once the pan is hot add the seasoned corn. Very quickly move the corn around the pan to evenly cook. Keep the pan moving for about 5-6 minutes or until the corn is cooked and taken on a little color. Turn off the heat and add in the butter and cilantro if using. Toss again to coat the corn. Add more Siracha sauce if desired.

Serve the corn in a large bowl.