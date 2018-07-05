Fox 8 Jukebox: Montage

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Montage is a young band based out of Cleveland, but don't let their ages fool you! The band took 1st place at this year's Tri-C Rock Off, edging out bands from Columbus and Michigan. Montage performs a variety of music including original songs.