Neighbors express concerns over former school employee charged with child porn

MASSILLON, Ohio-- A former Rootstown Local Schools employee accused of having child pornography was arraigned Thursday morning.

Andrew Shonk, 36, is charged with pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. He was arrested in Jackson Township on Tuesday.

His $1 million bond was continued. The case will now go to the Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors said they were contacted by Shonk's neighbors, who have concerns about him being near their children.

Shonk was employed by the Portage County Educational Service Center as a technology specialist and was assigned to the Rootstown Local Schools from 2006 to 2012.

Rootstown Superintendent Andrew Hawkins told parents the district has been working with the FBI since learning of the investigation, adding that they are “deeply saddened and frustrated” by the allegations against Shonk.

The district is asking parents and staff who might have any information on this to contact the Cleveland Office of the FBI immediately at 216-522-1400.

