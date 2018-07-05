Five homicides in Cleveland’s Fourth District in 48 hours

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating five homicides in the fourth district in the last 48 hours.

Tuesday at 2:50 a.m. East 106th Street and Crestwood Avenue: Officers were called to the scene for possible shots fired or fireworks. Police said they found an Audi with the engine running and the lights on. Inside the vehicle, a man was slumped over from multiple gunshot wounds. The 47-year-old died at the scene.

Wednesday at 2:50 a.m. East 128th Street near Miles Avenue: A group of people were playing basketball in the street and shooting fireworks when gunfire erupted, police said. One victim was shot in the head and died at the scene. Another victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University Hospitals.

Wednesday at 5:20 p.m. East 142nd Street near Harvard Avenue: The 27-year-old victim was involved in an argument with a group of men and shots were exchanged. After he was shot in the chest, the man ran, but collapsed in a nearby yard. Emergency crews responded and he was taken to University Hospitals, where he died.

Thursday at 12:40 a.m. Marah Avenue near East 93rd Street: A man was shot in the chest and paramedics were called to the scene. But the victim was put in a car and on the way to the hospital when it stopped at a firetruck, responding to a car accident at Woodhill and Lamontier Avenue. That’s where the victim was pronounced dead. A portion of Woodhill Road was closed as authorities investigated.

Thursday at 1:10 a.m. East 103rd Street and Sandusky Avenue: An unresponsive 18-year-old woman was found on the sidewalk. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said there was an altercation following a car accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.