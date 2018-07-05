Classmate remembers teen struck by truck in Michigan: ‘Perfect teammate’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINCKLEY, Ohio -- The shock is still setting in for 18-year-old Tian Treb of Sharon Township.

“Alyssa was your perfect teammate, super supportive,” said Treb.

His friend and classmate, 16-year-old Alyssa Haun, and her 13-year-old brother, Justin, were killed July 4 when they were hit by a truck in Michigan.

Alyssa was a junior at Highland High School and a member of the speech and debate team.

Tian was the captain and Alyssa’s mentor.

“She was my novice so as a senior, I wanted her to be my protégé. It turns out, sophomore year she was super close going to nationals -- top four,” said Treb.

Justin had attended Hinckley Elementary School before moving to Michigan with their mother.

“This is devastating news for our Highland community. The Haun family is well known and well loved. Alyssa was a lovely young lady. She was a gifted student, an athlete and a member of the speech and debate team. She had many close friends. From what I understand, Justin was also an excellent student and loved math. He was a member of the 8th grade orchestra and cross country team for his school in Michigan and would have been a freshman in the fall. Our thoughts are with the family as they deal with this unimaginable loss,” said Carrie Knapp, Principal at Highland High School, in a statement Thursday.

Meantime, counselors will be available for students from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 6 at Highland High School.

