Another incredibly warm day. But this time with more cloud cover.

There is some rain and thunder developing from the east. We’ll have two chances of storms: midday/early afternoon and early evening. Some of these storms will drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time. Some locations will receive more than an inch!

Temperatures will be in the high 80s with a heat index in the high 90s.

