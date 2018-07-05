Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl in Cincinnati

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted child in Cincinnati.

Authorities say 6-year-old Malayah Sisco was taken on July 4 at around 11:30 p.m. by her non-custodial mother, Ashley Davona Hardy.

Malayah is 3′ tall, weighs 40 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey, sleeveless shirt with red and blue designs on the front; a grey skirt with brown shoes; and braids with red and blue beads.

Hardy, 26, is 5’4″ tall, weighs 105 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a white 2012 Chevrolet Traverse with OH plate number HBU1106.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.