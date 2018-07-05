× 9-year-old injured after being struck by car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 9-year-old boy was injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Cleveland on Thursday night.

The child was hit at around 7:30 p.m. on E. 26th and Central. EMS originally told FOX 8 News it was a hit-skip; however, Cleveland police said it was not a hit-and-run.

The driver has not been cited at this time.

EMS reported the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

**Editor’s note: This story was updated at 10:35 p.m. to reflect information from police.