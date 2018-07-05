2018 high school graduate killed during violence in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The 4th of July proved to be a deadly holiday in Cleveland's Fourth Police District as detectives are investigating five separate murders.

FOX 8's Jack Shea learned one of the victims was a young woman who had just graduated from high school.

Cleveland police were called to East 103rd and Sandusky Avenue early Thursday morning after a July Fourth altercation between neighbors escalated into a violent confrontation.

When it was over, Ronisha Orr, a 2018 JFK High School graduate who turned 18 at midnight, was dying in the street from a wound inflicted by a young man wielding a knife.

The dispute started earlier in the evening when residents in this neighborhood were celebrating the Fourth of July. Ronisha Orr's family saw a small child wandering in the street and grabbed her to protect her, but the child's mother viewed it as an act of aggression.

The woman confronted members of the Orr family and then summoned the father of the child to the neighborhood. Witnesses said he pulled up in a car and threw fireworks at them which they initially confused with gunfire.

They claim the suspect then tried to use his car to run over Orr and her relatives and then he got out of the car and the violence escalated to the point where Ronisha was stabbed to death.

The family says Ronisha's killer is well-known in the neighborhood, but police say no arrest has been made.