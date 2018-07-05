16-year-old Highland High School student, 13-year-old brother die after being hit by truck

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich.— Authorities say two teenage siblings have died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking near a roadway in southeastern Michigan.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office says 13-year-old Justin T. Haun and 16-year-old Alyssa M. Haun were hit Wednesday afternoon in Bedford Township, about 50 miles southwest of Detroit. They were pronounced dead at a Toledo, Ohio, hospital.

Authorities say a 49-year-old man from Erie Township, Michigan, was driving the truck when it left the edge of the roadway. The sheriff’s office says they were believed to be walking in the lawn area of a home when they were hit.

The driver wasn’t injured and police say two passengers fled after the crash. The sheriff’s office says it’s not immediately known why the truck left the road.

Alyssa Haun went to school in Northeast Ohio. She was a junior at Highland High School. Her brother, Justin, had at one time gone to school in Northeast Ohio. He moved to Michigan with his mother a few years ago, according to Highland Schools.

The school district issued the following on its Facebook page:

Dear Highland Parents and Students, It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you of the sudden passing of Alyssa and Justin Haun yesterday afternoon, July 4, while in Michigan. Alyssa, 16, a junior at Highland High School, and her brother, Justin, 13, a former student at Hinckley Elementary School, were hit by a vehicle while walking together. Alyssa was a very good student and had many close friends. She was a member of the Highland Speech and Debate Team, NHS, Cross Country Team and also traveled with the Highland Intercultural Program. Justin, who relocated with his mother to Michigan a few years ago, was entering his freshman year there. Their sister, Rachael, also attended Highland and now resides in Michigan. They are the children of Barbara Ann White of Michigan and Barry Haun of Hinckley Township. Most of us cannot relate to the unimaginable heartbreak and loss this family is enduring. Please keep them in your prayers. We will keep you informed as more information becomes available, including funeral services. A crisis team will be available for any student in need of counseling services from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 6 in the Highland High School Cafeteria.