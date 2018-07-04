Watch the reunion: Brunswick missionary home in Ohio after release from Philippines

Video courtesy: East Ohio Conference of The United Methodist Church

CLEVELAND – A missionary from Brunswick who had been detained in the Philippines is back home in northeast Ohio tonight.

29-year-old Adam Shaw traveled to the Philipines on a fact-finding mission for the United Methodist church, along with two other missionaries.

His release comes after a public campaign saw more than 12-thousand people sign an online petition.

Tonight one of the other missionaries is still being detained by the Filipino government, while the other has been barred from the Philippines.

Shaw arrived at Hopkins Airport this evening and was greeted by his parents.