Tuscarawas trucker dies in fiery collision on I-84 in southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio truck driver was killed in a fiery explosion when two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate 84 in southern Idaho.

The Idaho Transportation Department says all lanes of I-84 east of Twin Falls have reopened following Tuesday’s collision that sent a massive plume of smoke into the air and blocked traffic for hours.

The Idaho State Journal reports that 39-year-old Corey McCaslin, of Port Washington, Ohio, died in the crash.

State Police say a tractor-trailer driven by an Oregon man crossed over the center line in a construction zone and collided with McCaslin’s truck.

Police say David Wetmore, of Irrigon, Oregon, was airlifted to a hospital in Pocatello. He was in stable condition Tuesday and is expected to survive.