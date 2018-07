Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas-- Parts of Texas are underwater on Wednesday following heavy rains.

Roads in Houston and around Harris County were flooded, leaving some drivers stuck in the high waters. Residents were seeing 3 to 4 inches of rain per hour earlier the day.

Mayor Sylvester Turner canceled the city's Freedom of Texas celebration for Fourth of July at the fairgrounds as officials urged residents to stay at home.

The weather also stopped service to Houston's rail and bus lines.