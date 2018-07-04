Security heavy as Cleveland celebrates Independence Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - As thousands of people head downtown for Cleveland’s Fourth of July fireworks display, they were greeted with extra police presence around Voinovich Park Wednesday.

“I feel as safe here as anywhere. We saw the news but it didn’t change our plans at all,” said Scott Gralla, who came to see the fireworks with his wife.

“It’s the times that we are in. Things like that won’t stop us from enjoying the free country we live in,” added his wife, Joan.

There were more officers, in uniform and undercover, to alleviate any safety concerns after a suspected terror plot was uncovered.

“Police presence is a good thing. It makes me feel more secure about being out in the community,” said Lateisha Ollisin, of Cleveland.

Police say there is zero tolerance for personal fireworks or illegal celebratory gunfire.

“We were a little surprised it was as quiet as it was downtown, it’s pretty nice,” said Will Stumme.

Meantime, they are asking the public to be on alert and report anything suspicious.

“You can’t let fear box you in life. Just get out there and do it,” said Ollisin.