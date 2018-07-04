Scary dog rescue is a repeat occurrence in Madison

MADISON, Ohio – The 911 call came in just after 8 o’clock Tuesday morning.

A dog, named Karma, had gone over a steep cliff in Stanton Park in Madison.

Firefighters say the owner was walking with her dog on a leash, but when she put the leash down to let her sniff around, she apparently took off running.

"I've been trying and trying to find a way down, but I can't. I need somebody, if I go over the cliff, to pull me back up with my dog."

"Can you tell if he's hurt at all? No, I just don't know why she's not dead but she's not and she's been trying to find a way up too."

Still photos and cell phone video show firefighters from Perry and Madison rappelling down to the dog.

They were able to reach her, secure her in a stoke basket, then pull her back up to safety.

Despite signs warning of the dangers, believe it or not, this is not the first time a dog rescue of this magnitude has taken place at this park.

Resident Leslie Zimmerman said, "It happened last year, probably around this time. It was a family, they lost their dog. It ran off, was over the hillside and it fell right over the hillside. It's a danger."

And with this hillside eroding over the past few years, Zimmerman, who has lived along the lake for thirty-years, says something needs to be done and soon.

"They were supposed to start erosion protection here and I don't know what's held it off,” said Zimmerman.

But with firefighters being called here at least once a year for the past several years, residents fear a scene like this could soon turn tragic.

As for this most recent scare, Karma was not injured and was happily reunited with its owner.

