Police work to ID two women in kidnapping, rape of teens in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio– The Bowling Green Police Division is working to identify two people who were seen with a suspect in the rape and kidnapping of two teen girls.

The women were with David Ramos Contreras at about 2 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in the Spring Meadows Shopping Center in Holland, Ohio. They gave him a ride in a light-colored vehicle.

Bowling Green police released photos of the females and their car on Tuesday.

Contreras, Juan Garcia Rios Adiel and Arnulfo Ramos are wanted on two counts of kidnapping and rape. One suspect, Simon Juan, 24, of Guatemala, was already arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and taken to the Wood County Justice Center, where he’s being held on $50,000.

Bowling Green police said the victims, ages 13 and 14, were staying at the Day Inn last week with their parents when four men held them against their will. Later, the girls’ mother took them to a hospital. Investigators learned of the incident on June 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131, Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME or their local law enforcement agency.

Tips can remain anonymous and there is a reward of up to $1,000. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

