Northeast Ohio celebrates Independence Day with parades

CLEVELAND– Communities across Northeast Ohio are celebrating the Fourth of July with parades.

AURORA
Parade & July 4 Festival
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Parade starts at Heinen’s in Barrington Town Square at 11 a.m. Festival goes from noon to 3 p.m. at Kiwanis-Moore Park.

BEDFORD/BEDFORD HEIGHTS
Parade on July 4 at 10 a.m.
The parade starts at Columbus and Washington Street, proceeds east on Columbus Road to Perkins Road, disbanding at Bedford Heights City Hall.

LAKEWOOD
Parade & Concert July 4 at 10 a.m.
Parade begins at Lake Avenue at Kenneth Driver and ends at Lakewood Park. The Lakewood Project will perform at 7 p.m. at Lakewood Park. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

KAMM’S CORNER
Parade on July 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Starts at Lorain Avenue and Rocky River Drive.