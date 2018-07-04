Northeast Ohio celebrates Independence Day with parades

CLEVELAND– Communities across Northeast Ohio are celebrating the Fourth of July with parades.
AURORA
Parade & July 4 Festival
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Parade starts at Heinen’s in Barrington Town Square at 11 a.m. Festival goes from noon to 3 p.m. at Kiwanis-Moore Park.
BEDFORD/BEDFORD HEIGHTS
Parade on July 4 at 10 a.m.
The parade starts at Columbus and Washington Street, proceeds east on Columbus Road to Perkins Road, disbanding at Bedford Heights City Hall.
LAKEWOOD
Parade & Concert July 4 at 10 a.m.
Parade begins at Lake Avenue at Kenneth Driver and ends at Lakewood Park. The Lakewood Project will perform at 7 p.m. at Lakewood Park. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
KAMM’S CORNER
Parade on July 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Starts at Lorain Avenue and Rocky River Drive.