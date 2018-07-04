Missing: Jessica Morgan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jessica Morgan removed her angle monitor on June 8 and left out her bedroom window on Clybourne Avenue in Cleveland.

Her family is concerned she may have tried to get to Pennsylvania.

If you have any information, please call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5262.

