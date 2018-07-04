LIVE VIDEO: someone is trying to climb the Statue of Liberty

NEW YORK – A woman is reportedly trying to climb up the Statue of Liberty.

Fox 8’s sister station, WPIX, is reporting that the US Park Police and the New York City Police Department have responded to the scene. People on their way to Liberty Island are not being allwed to continue and the people on the island are being evacuated.

At one point, the woman walked back and forth under Lady Liberty’s sandal and then sat down and appeared to unfurl a small flag or banner. The other protesters held a banner over the railing at the base of the statue.

Law enforcement officials were seen mounting a ladder to the base of the statue and talking to the woman, who was sitting in the folds of the statue’s gown.

Several people hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.

National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says at least six people were taken into custody Wednesday. He says federal code of regulations prohibits hanging banners from the monument.

The large banner said “Abolish I.C.E.” ICE is a division of the Department of Homeland Security whose officers arrest and deport unauthorized immigrants inside the U.S., among other duties.

Activists with the group Rise and Resist say they hung the banner to protest U.S. immigration policy. They oppose President Donald Trump’s administration and advocate ending deportations and family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said the president’s immigration policy is a step forward for public safety.

