Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heat advisory in effect for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Erie, Sandusky, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark and Holmes counties from noon to 9 p.m.

As expected, our Tuesday high fell short of 90°F, but by a cat’s whisker’s width of 1°F (89°F).

Click here for the full forecast details.

We will maintain a place in the hot and sultry air for another few days until a cooler, more refreshing break will arrive this coming weekend.